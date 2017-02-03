Healthy lifestyle reduces risk of enlarged prostate – Doctor

Dr. Chisom Okwara, an Urologist at the Bravi Foundation Centre, Abuja, says maintaining healthy lifestyle and active existence with regular exercise could lessen the risk of enlarged prostate.

An enlarged prostate means the gland has grown bigger.

Prostate enlargement happens to almost all men as they get older.

An enlarged prostate is often called Benign prostatic Hyperplasia.

It is not cancer and it does not raise one’s risk for prostate cancer.

Okwara told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Monday that “regular exercise increases blood flow to the pelvis, which reduces inflammation”.

He said that enlarged prostate had become a common problem in Nigeria, which negatively impacted on one’s quality of life and could be controlled by maintaining good lifestyle and healthy diet.

He said: “This condition of prostate enlargement is one of the most common plagues of aging males.

“The prostate gland is a male reproductive organ situated deep in the pelvis, which surrounds the urethra, a tube that carries urine from the bladder out of the body.

“So when the prostate gets bigger, it may squeeze or partly block the urethra, which often causes problems with urinating.

“There are medications as well as surgery that can help with this issue.

“However, a healthy lifestyle that includes exercise and avoidance of obesity can also be of help.

“Diet rich in vegetables can actually help lower the risk of developing bothersome prostate symptoms.”

According to Okwara, vegetables are highly anti-inflammatory and consumption of those that are high in lutein, beta-carotene and lycopene, like carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, tomatoes could also lower its risk.

The doctor said maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding abdominal obesity would also minimise inflammatory chemicals that could worsen enlarged prostate.

