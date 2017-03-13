Health benefits of cinnamon – Nutritionist

A nutritionist and biochemist, Dr. Ochuko Erikainure, on Sunday said the consumption of cinnamon could be of health benefits and slow aging processes in man.

Erukainure, also a senior research officer at the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi, Lagos, also told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that cinnamon is amongst the world’s most popular spices with high health benefits aside its use as a seasoning.

Erukainure said other health benefits of cinnamon include: ability to reduce many forms of oxidative stress in human beings, ability to limit nitric oxide build up in the blood and lipid (fat).

He said: “Stronger doses of cinnamon are also extremely beneficial for improving heart disease risk and cutting risk of diabetes, cancer, and neuro-degenerative diseases.

“Cinnamon lowers swelling and inflammation; it can be beneficial in pain management, with studies showing that it helps to relive muscle soreness, severity of allergic reactions.

“The extracts found in cinnamon are protective against bacteria living in the oral microflora that could cause bad breath, tooth-decay or mouth infections.

“It’s bark is a common ingredient in the production of many products such as toothpaste, mouthwash and perfume.”

Erukainure added that cinnamon is very rich in essential oil with reported antioxidant activities.

He said: “The different antioxidants present in cinnamon help to reduce a multitude of symptoms and diseases because they are free radical scavengers (a substance that prevents or slows the breakdown of another substance by oxygen).

“It is also rich in flavonoids and phenolics which are responsible for its biological activities such as hypoglycemic, anti-inflammation and immuno-modulation.

“Cinnamon has been identified to have insulin-like activity in experimented animals.

“It is also a potent anti-diabetic source, which can be attributed to its chemical constituents.”

