Harmattan: NMetS cautions Nigerians against fire outbreak

The Nigerian Meteorological Society on Sunday advised Nigerians to be careful during this harmattan, so as to reduce fire outbreaks and electric sparks.

The NMetS’s President, Prof. Clement Akoshile, gave this advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

According to him, a dried plant around electric pole can cause electric spark that can get out of control and engulf the whole area.

Akoshile said: “This is the period people and government agencies in charge of rescue operations, especially the Nigeria Fire Service, should be watchful and attend to fire alarm promptly.

“People need to be careful of how and where they throw out cigarettes butts and should also be careful while cooking at home.

“Bush burning should be carefully monitored, so that it will not get out of control.

“People and electricity company officials should avoid poor electrical connections, as sudden rise in electricity current can lead to serious fire disaster.”

Akoshile said that the dryness and humidity in the atmosphere this period could result in many ailments and fatal accidents on the roads.

He said that the dust haze could cause many people to experience nose bleeding and intense dryness of the skin, as well as dryness of farmlands.

Akoshile said that this weather was also appropriate for drying some food items such as yam and cassava flower, noting that the harmattan naturally preserved some farm produce.

The NMetS chief urged farmers to solar-dry their harvested produce, especially food items, during this period, to minimise their exposure to dust and other environmental hazards.

Akoshile said that the harmattan period was expected to reduce a bit by the end of January to usher in the period of heat.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.