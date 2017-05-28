Hamburger’s murder: APC Chieftain calls for calm, preaches peace.

Former Chairman of Oshodi Local Government Area of Lagos State, Idris Bolaji Muse Ariyoh, has called on members of the All Progressives Congress to shun violence and embrace peace for the party to move forward.

Ariyoh spoke in respect of the crisis that rocked the party during the last councillorship primaries in the Oshodi area of state where a chieftain of the party , Razak Bello, aka Hamburger, was shot dead.

He said it was regrettable that the last councillorship primaries in Oshodi LGA ended in crisis.

In a press statement, signed by him, Ariyoh said it was quite unfortunate that “despite our collective effort to broker peace among all the interest groups, the primary ended in chaos and eventually claimed the life of one of our party’s staunch supporters in Shogunle, Chief Razak Bello (Hamburger). Hamburger was a valuable and highly respected member of APC.

“The effect of his death is being felt already by those of us who had the honor to work with him. My heartfelt condolences to his family and I pray that his soul rests in peace.

“Our party had directed that councillorship aspirants should emerge via consensus to avoid chaos within the interested political caucus in Oshodi which the LGA executive and party leaders subcribed to, unfortunately few people disrupted the exercise.

“We should always allow the party interest to supercede our personal interests and that is only the way the party can move forward.

“Let us understand that in a democracy, there must be disagreement and divergent views, but the way we resolve issues make us a great party.

“I believe in peace and I stand against impositions in any form and I will continue to support efforts by party leaders to achieve peace in Oshodi. Violence will never be the best way to resolve any issue. We should remain calm as Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has assured that the perpetrators of the ugly incident would be brought to book soon and he has put adequate security in place to secure life and property in the community.”