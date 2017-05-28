Hamburger’s death: No more tension in Oshodi – Lagos police

The Lagos State Police Command has dispelled the news daily making the round that there is tension in Oshodi area of the state.

The position of the Command was contained in a statement by its spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole.

There had been trouble in the area following the killing of a top shot of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Rasak Bello, popularly known as Hamburger, during the primaries of the All Progressives Congress.

The primaries was for the upcoming local government election.

But Famous-Cole said the situation had been brought under control.

He said: “The Lagos State Police Command would like to allay the fears of the general public with regards to the falsehood being circulated on the social media in respect of security situation at Mafoluku-Oshodi and environs. Oshodi is relatively calm and not “boiling as being erroneously peddled. It is mischief and callousness to put people in fear. Video footage being circulated to back the false information is that of the bomb incident around Banex Plaza, Abuja in 2014. The Lagos State Police Command avail this opportunity to re-assure members of the public that we will continue to work in partnership with the good people of Lagos and other Security Agencies to ensure safety and security of life and properties. Always remember to say something if you see something.”