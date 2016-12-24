Gunmen kill ex-Commissioner, kidnap LG boss

A former Commissioner of Agriculture in the Joshua Dariye Administration, Hon. Sargwak Wazhi, has been brutality murdered by suspected gunmen who as as well kidnapped the Management Committee Chairman of Langtang South Local Government Council, Hon. Nicholas Vongsing.

The Eagle Online gathered that Wazhi was last seen on Wednesday while decamping to the All Progressives Congress.

He was killed along the Shendam-Jos Road a day after decamping to the APC.

He was said to be on his way back home after attending a peace meeting organized at the instance of the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, to bring about peaceful coexistence among the people of Plateau Southern Senatorial District.

It was further gathered that after the meeting, which lasted several hours, the former commissioner and Vongsing were on their way back to Jos when some men blocked the highway and opened fire on them.

Reports added that Vongsing was inside the same Jeep with Wazhi.

According to an eyewitness, the attackers were well armed.

As the commissioner, who was driving the car wanted to take a u-turn to flee, they shot and killed him instantly and took away Vongsing.

Wazhi’s corpse has been deposited in the mortuary.

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the incident.

