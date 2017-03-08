Gunmen kidnap DPO

The Delta State Police Command has intensified efforts to rescue the Divisional Police Officer, in charge of ‘C’ Division, Asaba, who was allegedly kidnapped by gunmen last Sunday along Agbor-Asaba highway.

The spokesperson of the command, Andrew Aniamaka, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Asaba that the police had launched manhunt to rescue the DPO.

Animaka said: “The command has dispatched a crack team of detectives to track down the hoodlums and rescue the victim.

“We are presently on the heels of the hoodlums and detectives have been mandated to rescue the DPO unhurt.

“As a police force, we have always responded swiftly to issues of security and safety of all residents in the state.

“It is our duty call.

“More so, when our own flesh and blood is involved. We will do everything humanly possible to secure his freedom.

“All we need from the public is support and information.”

The police image maker vowed that the command would ensure that the DPO was rescued unhurt, adding: “It is our task to make sure that the officer is freed and unharmed.”

Animaka gave an assurance that the command would not relent in its commitment and determination to track down the perpetrators of the criminal act and bring them to justice.

NAN reports that the victim, Valentine Mbalu, a Superintendent of Police, was abducted at gunpoint by armed hoodlums last Sunday on his way from Agbor to Asaba.

Police sources told newsmen on Monday last week in Asaba that the kidnappers allegedly blocked the victim’s car, forced him out at gunpoint and whisked him away in their waiting car.

