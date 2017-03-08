Gunmen kidnap businessman’s wife in Delta

Gunmen on Tuesday night kidnapped a middle-aged housewife of a businessman, Christie Orakeme, at her family home in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Family sources told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Asaba that Orakeme was kidnapped in her car at about 10.25pm while waiting for her son to open the gate for her.

The source, who is a son of the victim, simply identified as Junior, narrated how the gunmen shot into the air as they drove off with speed with their victim.

Junior said: “My mother went out at about 9pm to attend to some urgent matters in the church.

“She returned and was waiting at the gate for us to open the gate for her, when some armed men attacked her.

“They forced her out of her car and put her in their own car, a Mercedes Benz car, and zoomed off.

“I gave them a chase on foot, and was shouting for help, but no one came out.”

NAN further gathered that the kidnappers had called the family last night with the victim’s cell phone demanding a ransom of N60 million, but later reduced the amount to N25 million.

The husband of the victim, Osita Orakeme, who arrived from his base in Oghara, near Warri, also confirmed to NAN that the kidnappers called him twice, and have reduced their ransom demand to N25 million.

Orakeme said: “They have called me twice.

“In fact, they called to say I should give them N25 million, but I told them I don’t have such amount of money, and they hung up the phone.”

Contacted, the spokesperson of the Delta Police Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the incident to NAN on phone, and said the police had commenced investigations after the family reported the matter late Tuesday night.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.