Guardiola to ban Iheanacho’s midnight sex

Though, there are no reports claiming that the Super Eagles forward was cut pant down since arriving in Manchester, but his former teammate, Nasri, disclosed that Pep Guardiola had banned his players from having sex after midnight in order for them to avoid muscle injuries

Nigerian striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, may bid midnight sex a farewell at Manchester City if Samir Nasri’s revelation on the club manager’s disposition to such a lifestyle is anything to go by.

Though, there are no reports claiming that the Super Eagles forward was cut pant down since arriving in Manchester, but his former teammate, Nasri, disclosed that Pep Guardiola had banned his players from having sex after midnight in order for them to avoid muscle injuries.

The Spanish coach is known for his strict rules, which include prohibiting the team from eating junk food and preventing them from first-team training if they do not meet the correct weight requirements.

Nasri was one of the players deemed to be overweight by Guardiola, who sanctioned a loan move to Sevilla for the French midfielder in the summer transfer window.

In an interview with L’Equipe du Soir, Nasri discussed the manager’s methods, claiming that Barcelona star, Lionel Messi, and Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski, thrived under the 45-year-old’s leadership because of the sex ban.

“[Sexual] relations must be before midnight. Even if you have a free day the following day,” said Nasri. “He told us this is how he managed to get the best out of Messi and Lewandowski, and for them to avoid the maximum number of muscular injuries. It’s so you can get a good nights sleep.”

Iheanacho has made several appearances under the Spaniard and scoring vital goals for the Citizens this season.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.