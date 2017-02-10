Group remembers Beko Ransome-Kuti

Women Arise for Change Initiative says the greatest tribute Nigerians can give to the late Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti, 11 years after his death, is to continue to imbibe the virtues he lived and died for.

Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, the President of the group, made the remark in a statement to pay tribute to Ransome-Kuti, who was a board Chairman of Women Arise for Change in his lifetime.

She recalled that the late Beko, as he was popularly known, was a consistent fighter, defender of the cheated and ardent critic of all forms of oppression.

Okei-Odumakin said: “Through his doggedness and uncommon commitment to the fight for freedom and justice, he left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s social and political landscape.

“His numerous battles against irresponsible leadership, both military and civilian, earned him a special place among profiles of democratic and human rights defence.

“His death left a huge gap within the civil society circle in Nigeria, a country in dire need of men and women who can stand up in defence of the mass of people.”

According to Okei-Odumakin, the 11th anniversary of Beko’s death coincides with the resurgence of social mobilisation in the country.

She said people were asserting themselves with new enthusiasm towards demanding better governance.

Okei-Odumakin urged Nigerians to continue to resist all unjust policies, demanding that democracy, rule of law and good governance must prevail in Nigeria at all times.

The late Beko Ransome-Kuti, a human rights campaigner, died on February 10, 2006, when he gave in to lung cancer at 65.

During his lifetime, his criticism of government policies, especially during the military era, saw him in and out of prison, but he remained undeterred.

His brother, the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, popular Afro beat maestro, and also a critic of the military, also suffered similarly during his lifetime.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.