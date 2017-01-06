Group lauds Igbos for conceding Ohaneze Ndigbo presidency to ex-minister

A group, the Nsukka Professionals Group, has lauded the South East and other Igbo speaking states for conceding the Ohaneze Ndigbo presidency to a former Minister of Information, Chief John Nwodo.

The group, which consists of professionals and business people from the Nsukka cultural zone living at home and in the Diaspora, gave the commendation in a statement signed in Enugu on Friday.

The statement was signed by the General Secretary and Publicity Secretary of the group, Nick Omeye and Dan Ugwuoke respectively.

The group applauded the decision affirmed at a recent meeting of Igbo leaders in government and business, as well as traditional rulers, held in Enugu where Nwodo was unanimous selected.

The statement said: “We totally endorse the selection of Chief John Nwodo, because of his sterling experience in the public service, his towering intellect and unassailable personal integrity.

“But more significantly, for his love for Igbos and his total commitment to Ndigbo, their struggles, aspirations, culture and the progress of Igbo nation.

“At times such as this in the history of our dear nation, Nigeria demands a person with the stature, global acceptability and store of goodwill across its tribal and religious divides and unwavering commitment to the cause of Ndigbo.

“We are confident that, if given the opportunity and support by the leaders and elders of Ndigbo, Nwodo will inject the much desired new energy, direction and national purpose to the Ohaneze Ndigbo.”

Nwodo is a lawyer and economist by educational training.

He was at different times Special Assistant and Minister of Aviation under former President Shehu Shagari and Minister of Information and Culture under retired General Abdulsalam Abubakar-led administration.

He was a presidential aspirant before his retirement from politics five years ago to focus on church activities as well as community and cultural development.

