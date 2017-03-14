Group lauds Ambode for ‘solid’ plan to phase out of Danfo

A group, For a Better Lagos, has lauded the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, for the plan he has put in place for the phasing out of the yellow buses, popularly called Danfo, on Lagos roads.

The group, in a statement by its Secretary, Ken Emerole, described Ambode’s plan and preparedness for the initiative as “solid”.

In the statement released on Monday morning, For a Better Lagos said the plan of the State Government fits into its vision for a cosmopolitan city that Lagos should be.

It said it was also awed by the vision and financial outlay of Ambode, whom he described as being passionate “about a better Lagos where the psyche of the people is improved with a better transportation system and a crime-free city where they can sleep with their two eyes closed”.

The statement added: “It is soul lifting to know that Governor Ambode has been saving towards this project without making any noise about it.

“Who knew until the Governor said it that while other States were using the Paris Club loan refund to pay salaries, he was saving the State’s share for a laudable project as a better transportation system for his State?

“If indeed the State can save the N29 billion from the Paris Club loan refund and Ambode adds another N1 billion as promised, getting a bond of N100 billion to execute the laudable transportation project should not be a challenge.”

Emerole said Ambode is certainly going to get the backing of Lagosians as even members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the State have keyed into the vision for a better transportation system.

He added: “With the vision of the Governor clearly espoused, it is certain he would not have any problem getting his proposal assented to by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“That way, we are sure the State is moving closer to having a sane transportation system and phasing out Danfo and okada operators, some of who have continuously engaged in criminal activities that have led to the call for their scrapping and given commuters nightmare with their conduct, leading to several deaths and injuries.”

