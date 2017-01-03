Group flays Adamawa lawmaker for allegedly ordering critic’s arrest

A Yola, Adamawa State-based group, Integrity, Transparency and Good Governance, has berated a member representing Yola North in the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Suleiman Alkali, for allegedly ordering the arrest and detention of his critics.

The group’s spokesman, Malam Mustapha Ribadu, told newsmen on Tuesday that ITAG had been compelled to expose the lawmaker’s action following the arrest of one Mohammed Fawaz, who criticised the lawmaker on a radio programme in Yola.

Ribadu said: “He has been arresting and locking up anyone that criticised him using a particular policeman at the Jimeta Division Police Station; he has arrested many people and the latest is Mohammed Fawaz, who was arrested last Tuesday.

“Report reaching us is that he had vowed that Fawaz must spend some days in prison and that was why Fawaz was arrested last Tuesday and he spent the night in police custody and was taken to court on Wednesday where the judge fixed Thursday for the hearing of his bail application.

“On Thursday, however, the police prosecutor was conspicuously absent, a development that frustrated the bail application.

“Similarly, on Friday the Upper Area Court Judge handling the case was also conspicuously absent. The same thing happened today.”

Ribadu urged the police to be wary of selfish politicians, saying criticism was a component of democracy as elected political office holders needed to tolerate their critics.

He said: “We condemned the action in totality. Democracy without criticism can never work.

“If you feel your critic is wrong go to the same medium like other politicians and reply. If there is a libel, go to court and seek redress instead of using the police to arrest and detain your critics.”

Reacting to the group’s allegation, Alkali denied being responsible for the arrest of Fawaz.

The lawmaker said he simply petitioned the police over “inflammatory statement and lies against me” as credited to Fawaz.

