Gov. Yari promises improved welfare for workers in 2017

Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State has promised improved welfare for civil servants in the state in 2017.

The governor made the promise in his statewide broadcast on Sunday to mark the New Year.

Yari said that although there were hitches in the outgone year, “there will be better things to come in this new year and no one will be left behind”.

He added that under his watch as the state governor, no civil servant was owed salary, which was always paid when due and promised that this would continue.

He explained that the state government would continue to provide conducive atmosphere and encouragement for the people to engage in businesses to improve self-reliance and economic growth in the state.

The governor who expressed happiness in the outcome of dialogue with bandits in the state which resulted in some of them repenting and surrendering their arms.

Yari appreciated Federal Government’s efforts in setting up an army and air force brigades in the state, saying this will continue to guarantee the safety of lives and property.

He then wished the people a happy new year and urged them to continue to pray for the success of the administration.

In Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki has assured the people of quick economic recovery in 2017 and announced the prohibition of activities of private tax collectors in the state.

Obaseki, who gave the assurance in his New Year broadcast on Sunday, said he would never betray the confidence reposed in him by the people who elected him governor on September 28, 2016.

Obaseki said: “I would like to use this occasion to express my profound gratitude and appreciation to you for overwhelmingly entrusting me with the responsibility to take charge and to steer the socioeconomic and political destiny of our beloved state in the next four years.

“I am aware of the enormity of the trust and confidence you have reposed in me and by the grace of God Almighty, I will meet your expectations.”

Elsewhere in Ibadan, Rev. David Olagbaju, the Provost of St. James Cathedral Anglican Church, Oke-Bola, had urged Nigerians to be obedient to God to benefit from the goodness of the New Year.

Olagbaju, who stated this in his New Year Sermon entitled: “Naming of Jesus Christ,” said: “2017 will be a peculiar year full of favour, blessings and good things.”

The cleric said that the peculiarity of 2017 was rare and Nigerians would enjoy extraordinary favour and blessings, “if we obey the creator”.

Olagbaju said: “The duty of human beings is to fear and obey their creator so that God will shower His blessing on His creatures.”

Also in the spirit of the New Year, the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Bolanle Ambode, on Sunday in Badagry gave cash and gifts to the baby born on New Year day.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the distribution of gifts to babies born on New Year day is an annual programme by governor’s wife.

Ambode urged nursing mothers to maintain good hygiene and always wash their hands before and after every activity.

Ambode said: “We must all imbibe the habit of washing our hands frequently and also live a hygienic lifestyle so as to prevent any form of illness and disease.

“This act also symbolises the teaching of the season as we must learn to love each other and always be each other’s keeper.

“We must always imbibe the spirit of giving out to the needy so as to touch the lives of the people.”

Earlier, Jide Idris, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, said the gesture was to support nursing mothers.

Idris said: “This administration is committed to improving the health of everyone across the state so this is one of the ways we are fulfilling our promises.

“As the year goes on, there will be more initiatives and programmes to ensure that everyone benefits from the health scheme of Lagos State.”

NAN reports that a male baby was delivered at the Badagry General Hospital, Badagry, Lagos State to the family of Samson Grace at 12.01am.

The governor’s wife was received at the hospital by the Chief Medical Doctor, Dr. Samuel Ahiosu, and conducted round the hospital premises.

The baby’s mother thanked the governor’s wife for the gesture, noting that items given to her would greatly assist her in taking care of the baby.

