Gov. Wike sacks his Health Commissioner

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has sacked his Commissioner for Health, Dr. Theophilus Ndagene.

Wike in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, wished Ndagene luck in his future endeavor.

The statement, however, did not disclose any reason for the sack.

