Gov. Tambuwal sacks Internal Revenue Board, appoints interim committee

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has approved the dissolution of the management committee of the Sokoto State Board of Internal Revenue.

The State Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Saidu Umar, in a statement, said a nine-member interim management committee had been constituted, pending when a substantive board would be appointed.

The commissioner urged the new appointees to develop a “holistic road map” that would strengthen the board.

According to Umar, the state government will provide necessary support to the new team, headed by Aminu Dalhatu, to enable it achieve optimum results.

Tambuwal had at a recent stakeholders’ forum promised to reposition the board to enable it to discharge its responsibilities diligently and efficiently.

