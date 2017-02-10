Gov. Shettima donates two-bedroom house to Boko Haram victim

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State on Friday donated a two-bedroom flat to a nursing Internally Displaced Person, Halima Algoni.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Algoni lost her husband and parents in an attack by the Boko Haram at Bulabulin Ngaura, Damboa Local Government Area in 2015.

NAN also reports that the donation was in fulfilment of Governor Shettima’s promise to Amina in January, after she had narrated her ordeal in the hands of the Boko Haram insurgents.

The IDP was spotted by Governor Shettima during a presentation of relief materials donated by a Kano-based group of Ulamas at the El-Miskin IDPs centre, Maiduguri in January.

Hajiya Fanta Babashehu, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, presented the keys to the house to Algoni on behalf of the governor.

Babashehu said the gesture was aimed at alleviating the sufferings of the IDP who lost virtually all she had with no one to cater for her livelihood.

Babashehu said: “We are glad to know that Halima had given birth to a bouncing baby boy named Muhammad Kadu.

“This house is donated to her by Governor Kashim Shettima, the key and all the document of the house are hereby given to her.”

In her remarks, Algoni thanked Governor Shettima for fulfiling the promise he earlier made to her.

Algoni said: “May Allah give Kashim Shettima the keys to Janna (Paradise).”

In his remark, Malam Zannah Laisu, the Chief Imam of Borno State, commended the governor for fulfiling the pledge he made to his citizen.

Zannah called on philanthropists and wealthy individuals to complement the government`s effort toward assisting the under-privileged victims of the insurgency.

