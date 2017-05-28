Gov. Obaseki appoints 192 Special Assistants for grassroots governance

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has appointed 192 Special Assistants to serve as representatives of the government at the grassroots.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin on Friday.

According to the statement, the appointees were selected from the 192 electoral wards in the 18 local government areas in the state.

The SSG said that the special assistants would assist the government at the wards where offices would be set up with adequate communication facilities to enable them channel information to the government speedily.

He said the SAs were tasked with the duty of ensuring that every citizen of Edo had a say in the administration of the state under Governor Obaseki’s principle of inclusive governance.

He added that full details of names and wards of the SAs could be viewed at www.godwinobaseki.com and www.johnmayaki.com.