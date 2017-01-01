Gov. Lalong urges prayers, appreciates God for return of peace to Plateau

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has urged the people of the state to intensify prayers for God’s mercy and expressed gratitude to God for the return of peace to the state.

Lalong expressed the gratitude on Sunday at New Year/Thanksgiving Mass at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Ajikamai, his place of birth.

Lalong said: “I want to appreciate God’s supremacy and faithfulness for the relative peace witnessed in the state in 2016.

“I wouldn’t have been here today if there is no peace and I want to appeal to you to continue to pray for lasting peace in the state.”

The governor stated that with the prevailing peace, the people of Plateau would enjoy more dividends of democracy in 2017 under his stewardship.

In his homely, Very Rev. Fr. Michael Kyelong, said that peace was key to human existence.

Kyelong said that there would be no Plateau and indeed Nigeria, if there was no peace and unity among the people.

He called for humility and team work for good governance to thrive in the country.

The cleric also urged Christians to always create time to pray for the country, their leaders as well as themselves.

He said: “Only God through his son Jesus Christ will save us. Anybody who believes in other gods is only wasting his or her time.

“Therefore, you must make out time to pray no matter how tired you are because it is only through prayer that we can communicate and receive God’s blessings.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Chief Judge of Plateau State, Justice Pius Damulak; and the Secretary to Government of Plateau, Rufus Bature, were amongst the dignitaries that participated in the service.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.