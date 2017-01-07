Gov. el-Rufai pledges commitment to smooth flight operations from Kaduna airport

Following the decision of the Ministry of Aviation to divert flights from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to Kaduna International Airport, the state government has pledged its commitment to ensure smooth flight operations from the airport.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai made the pledge on Friday in Kaduna when the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, visited him.

The minister was in the state to assess the readiness of the management of Kaduna International Airport to receive the large number of flights if Abuja Airport is eventually shut down.

El-Rufai, represented by Alhaji Aminu Shagali, the Speaker of the State Assembly, commended the Federal Government for the choice of Kaduna International Airport.

He said his government had put process in motion to ensure the success of the plan.

He said: “We are delighted for the choice of the Federal Government to divert flights from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to Kaduna International Airport as a result of the proposed repairs of the runway of Abuja Airport.

“We have put in motion processes and activities to make the decision of the Federal Government a success.

“I want to assure all Nigerians and the international community, particularly stakeholders in the aviation industry, that Kaduna State will rise up to the occasion.”

The governor also pledged that his government would provide adequate security and complete the repairs of Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway to ease traffic movement.

El-Rufai said that stakeholders in the hospitality business were ready to tap from the opportunity the development would bring to the state.

Earlier, the minister expressed satisfaction with ongoing work at the Kaduna airport towards ensuring smooth flight operations.

Sirika expressed optimism that work on the main terminal building and control tower would be completed by the end of February to meet the March 8 deadline.

“A lot of work has been done in the airport, but I decided to pay the visit to see things for myself before the Abuja airport is closed down,” Sirika said.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.