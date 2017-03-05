Gov. Bello to contractors: Perform or be fired

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has warned all contractors handling the “Whole School Approach Renovation” scheme in some schools in the state to keep to the project specification or have the contract terminated.

Irked by the poor quality of work, use of sub-standard building items and non-adherence to project specification in two of the schools in Rijau and Kontagora, the governor at the weekend said his administration will not to settle for anything below standard.

Bello read the riot act when he visited both Government Secondary School, Rijau and Government Girls (Unity) Secondary School, Kontagora in continuation of his Mid-Term Project Assessment and Meet the People Tour of Rijau and Kontagora Local Government Areas.

Bello said any attempt to compromise standard of work in all contracts given by the state government under the scheme would not be tolerated.

He also warned that government officials and project consultants guilty of connivance or compromise with contractors will be dealt with.

At Rijau, the governor who rejected the work, expressed shock at the shoddy and the hurriedly executed work in the school.

He said: “This is not acceptable.

“I am not accepting this.

“The contractor should go and remove everything.

“I have directed the Commissioner for Education to set up a committee to look into this project.

“All government officials in the compromise game will be dealt with, while I will not hesitate to terminate and retrieve money paid any non-performing contractor.”

Bello was also put off by the poor quality of work at Government Girls Secondary School, Kontagora, where he directed the contractor to report to his office in Minna.

He said: “I am not impressed by the quality of work in some schools visited.

“Some of the Contractors failed to abide by the job specification.

“This is not acceptable.”

Governor Bello had earlier during the tour at Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area directed the Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Fatima Madugu, to summon the contractor handling Maryam Babangida Girls Science Secondary School, Bosso, Minna to his office.

Bello, however, expressed satisfaction with the level of work at Government Secondary School, Tegina and Mu’azu Ibrahim Commercial Secondary School, Kontagora.

