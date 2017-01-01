Gov. Bello, Sen. Umaru raise alarm over extinction of Gbagyis

As part of government’s unflinching support in reviving, promoting and sustaining cultural and traditional heritage, the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has called on Gbagyis both home and broad to act fast to save the tribe from going into extinction.

Governor Bello made this call on Saturday in Paikoro Local Government Area of the state as part of activities to mark the maiden “Paigokni Cultural Fiesta 2016”.

While calling on the people to revive the rich culture and the tradition, which is gradually being eroded, the Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Jonathan Tsado Vatsa, assured that the state government is aware of the Tatiko fabrics and pottery and will partner with investors from Canada to improve on the existing facilities.

In his words: “We will support and sustain our culture because a language not spoken is a people forgotten.

“There is the urgent need to get the youths exposed to the rich cultural values and traditions of our forefathers, which are being eroded gradually by civilization.”

Also, the representative of Niger East Senatorial District, Barrister David Umaru, who was the chairman of the occasion, disclosed that he has discussed with the National Council for Arts and Culture for better equipment so as to keep the rich culture alive.

According to Umaru: “Gbagyi will not and must not go on extinction.

“Our culture must not die.

“We will do everything possible to keep it alive.

“Our culture is without equal.”

Earlier, the President of the Association, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, in his welcome address appreciated the support of the state government, noting that there is a great need for sensitization and enlightenment of the people on the importance of language and culture

The event witnessed exhibition of different dances, arts and cultural heritage from the communities as well as a lecture delivered by Dr. Yusuf Larry Ayuba, who charged Gbagyis to be proud of their language, tribe and identity anywhere they find themselves.

Accordingly, Ayuba said: “You are not yourself until you can speak your language.

“We must stand up to speak our language or you become a second class citizen in your domain.”

