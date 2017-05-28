Gov. Aregbesola inaugurates cabinet

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State on Tuesday inaugurated his cabinet, urging the members to work for the development and progress of the state

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor had been without cabinet members since his inauguration for second term on November 27, 2014.

Aregbesola, on April 11, 2017, had, however, sent 39 names of nominees to the state house of assembly for screening and confirmation.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Aregbesola said the inauguration of his cabinet members was long overdue.

He said: “I congratulate all the appointees for being considered worthy of service to our dear state and for scaling the hurdle of screening.

“Many of you served in the first term; the rest are fresh hands.

“Of course, this is long overdue. It should have come up immediately after my inauguration on November 27, 2014.

“As you all know, we were hamstrung by dire financial constraint.

“Our second term coincided with the onset of a national economic disaster.”

Speaking on behalf of newly sworn-in cabinet members, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Bashir Ajibola, assured the people of the state of their readiness to consolidate on the legacies built by the Aregbesola-led administration in the last six years.

The new cabinet members are: Ismail Jayeoba Alagbada, Commerce, Co-operatives, Industries and Empowerment; Mobolaji Akande, Human Resources and Capacity Building; Kolapo Alimi, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Mofolake Adetohun Adegboyega, Empowerment and Youths Development; Emmanuel Kunle Ige, Agriculture, Food Security and Youths Engagement.

Others are: Dr. Surajudeen Bashir Ajibola, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; Bola Ilori, Regional Integration; Idiat Babalola, Commissioner for Federal Matters; Biyi Odunlade, Social Affairs Special Needs; Wasiu Kolawole Omotunde-Young, Education; Mudasiru Hussain, Cabinet Matters; Oguntola Mudasir Toogun, Special Duties; Idowu Michael Korede, Environment and Sanitation

Also included in the cabinet are : Alhaji Bola Oyebamiji, Finance; Adelani Baderinwa, Information and Strategy; Latifat Giwa, Women Affairs; Remi Omowaiye, Innovation and Technology; Dr. Rafiu Kusamotu, Health; Kazeem Aderemi Salami, Works and Transport; Dr Dauda Yinusa, Economic Planning and Budget; Dauda Adebiyi, Home Affairs; and Akintunde Akinajo, Lands and Physical Planning.

Those that were appointed as special advisers are: Samuel Adebisi, Special Adviser to the Governor Local Government and Chieftain Affairs; Barrister Mikail Adejare Adebisi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Projects, Office of the Governor; Barrister Gbenga Akano, Special Adviser to the Governor on Tax Matters; Ipoola Binuyo, Special Adviser to the Governor on Legislative Matters; Gbenga Oyinlola, Special Adviser to the Governor on Health Matters.

Others are: Ayinde Olateju, Special Adviser to the Governor on Science and Technology; Ismail Adetoyese, Special Aviser to the Governor on Wealth Creation; Simeon Popoola, Special Adviser to the Governor on Commerce; Olajide Opatola, Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment and Sanitation; Tunde Ajilore, Special Adviser to the Governor on Natural, Mineral Resources; Claudius Kolajo, Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Food Security and Youth Engagement.

Also appointed are: Ademola Adeyinka, Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Production and Efficiency; Grace Oluyemi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Higher Education Bursary of Schools; Taiwo Oluga, Special Adviser to the Governor on Culture and Tourism; Olugebenga Awosode, Special Adviser to the Governor on Cooperative; and John Ibirogba, Special Adviser to the Governor on Women and Community Affairs.

