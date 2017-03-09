Gov. Ambode mourns Adebayo

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Wednesday expressed sadness over the death elder statesman and former Military Governor of the defunct Western Region retired Major General Adeyinka Adebayo.

Ambode in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Habib Aruna, said Adebayo’s death was a great loss to the nation, especially the South-West region.

Adebayo, 88, died in Lagos on Wednesday morning during a brief illness.

Ambode said: “General Adebayo was a great patriot and one of Nigeria’s foremost nationalists who never shied away from expressing his love for his country and his people.

“He was a brilliant administrator known for his dedication and zeal to serve his fatherland.

“Those who know papa would attest to the fact that he was a man of many parts.

“For the Yoruba nation, this is a great loss. ‘’His passion to see the integration of the South -West region was second to none.

“No doubt, we will miss his wise counsel, especially at this time when our nation is on a path to rebirth.”

Ambode urged the deceased’s family to uphold the ideals he stood and fought for, saying that the nation would continue to draw inspiration from his life and times.

He said: “His demise, just like that of our heroes past, must never be in vain.

“There can be no better time to unite together to achieve a better and more prosperous Nigeria.”

The governor noted that Adebayo paid his dues and had left his footprints on the sand of time.

Ambode said: “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I want to express our heartfelt condolence to the family of Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo (rtd), on this great and irreparable loss.

“He was a pride to our country and we will surely miss him.”

