Gov. Al-Makura sacks 10 Commissioners, redeploys two others

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Abdullahi, indicated that six commissioners were retained, two of which were redeployed to other ministries

Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State on Tuesday sacked 10 commissioners and redeployed two others.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Abdullahi, indicated that six commissioners were retained, two of which were redeployed to other ministries.

Those retained at their beats included Yusuf Shehu-Usman, Justice; Dr. Daniel Iya, Health; Sunny Agassi, Lands; and Gabriel Aka’aka, Environment.

The commissioners redeployed are Aliyu Tijani from Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to Education, while Haruna Osegba moves from Commerce and Industry to Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Already, Al-Makura has forwarded the names of new nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation to replace those axed.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.