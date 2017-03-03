Gov. Akeredolu bans logging activities in Ondo

In a statement signed by Toyin Akinkuotu, the state Head of Service, on Friday in Akure, Akeredolu said the ban had immediate effect

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has banned logging activities in forest reserves across the 18 local government areas of the state.

In a statement signed by Toyin Akinkuotu, the state Head of Service, on Friday in Akure, Akeredolu said the ban had immediate effect.

The governor also dissolved every task force on forestry and related matters.

He directed law enforcement agencies and forestry officials to ensure strict compliance with the directives.

The statement said: ‘‘This development is coming on the heels of reported illegal exploration activities going on in forest reserves across the state.

‘‘The illegal activities have resulted in loss of huge revenues by the state government.”

Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress was sworn-in on February 24, following his election on November 26, 2016.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.