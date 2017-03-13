Gov. Akeredolu appoints Chief of Staff, SSG, ‎others

This was contained in a statement in Akure by Olusegun Ajiboye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Monday approved the appointment of Ifedayo Abegunde as the Secretary to the State Government.

This was contained in a statement in Akure by Olusegun Ajiboye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

According to Ajiboye, other appointments are‎ those of: Olugbenga Ale as Chief of Staff and Jones Ogunmusire, Senior Special Assistant (Administration and Policy Planning).

Also appointed were Taofeek Abdusalam, SSA Legislative Matters; Kunle Adebayo, SSA Research and Documentation; Raheem Aminu, SSA Infrastructure;‎ and Dr. Doyin Odebowale, SSA Special Duties and Strategy.

Similarly Tosin Ogunbodede was appointed as Chief of Protocol and Bola Alabi as Deputy Chief of Protocol.

All the appointments take immediate effect.

