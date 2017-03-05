Gov. Ahmed approves release of N900m to contractors

The Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, has approved the release of N900 million to contractors handling various infrastructural projects across the state.

Ahmed disclosed this at the state’s monthly interactive meeting with members of the All Progressives Congress.

Ahmed said at the meeting held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Ilorin: “The release is to boost economic activities in the state and create more employment opportunities for the teeming youths in the state.”

Governor Ahmed told the All Progressives Congress stakeholders that payment of contractors, which would be on regular basis, is to be done under its Infrastructural Development Fund, stating that projects will no longer be abandoned in the state as the scheme guarantees full funding of infrastructure.

According to the governor, solar powered electricity will be installed in villages across the state, while commuter buses will soon be allocated to various routes in the state capital to ease the current transportation constraints in the growing city of Ilorin.

On solar powered electricity, the governor said villages between three hundred to six hundred in population would benefit from the pilot scheme as part of his administrative efforts at electrifying the state for an improved economy and crime free state.

According to Ahmed: “Government’s effort at providing transformers to communities was not yielding the desired result due to epileptic supply of electricity by the Ibadan Electric Distribution Company.

“Solar powered electricity will guarantee electricity to rural communities in the state.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.