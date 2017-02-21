Gov. Ahmed advocates free education

The Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, has advocated free and compulsory education at basic levels across the country.

Ahmed attributed the current rot in the nation’s education sector to neglect of basic education.

He also stressed the need for concerted efforts to redress the situation in order to ensure effective human capital development in the country.

The governor made these assertions in Ilorin, Kwara State when he received the executive members of a socio-cultural group, Asepo Omo Igbomina, in his office.

The Governor also identified inadequate funding, incompetence and inconsistent government’s policies for the stunted growth of education in the country.

On the state of the economy, Ahmed sought collaborative efforts from all and sundry in order to stabilise the economy and improve the living standards of the people.

The governor maintained that his government had initiated a number of programmes aimed development at overcoming the current challenges, assuring the association that the government would continue to provide infrastructure to enhance the development of the state.

Speaking earlier, the National President, Asepo Omo Igbomina, Alhaji Toyin Adewara Lawal, praised the state government for its developmental programmes in the face of current economic crisis.

Lawal appealed to the people of the state to continue to support Ahmed’s administration to deliver on its mandates.

