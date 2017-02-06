GOtv Boxing Night stars set for World, Commonwealth title fights

Two of the boxers who have featured at different editions of GOtv Boxing Night, Isaac Ekpo and Abolaji “Afonja Warrior” Rasheed, are billed to fight for the World Boxing Association super middleweight title and the Commonwealth welterweight title bouts respectively next month.

Ekpo, a former national and World Boxing Organisation (Africa) super middleweight champion, will challenge incumbent title holder, Germany’s Tyron Zeuge, on March 25 at the MBS Arena, Potsdam Brandenburg, Germany.

Ekpo shone at GOtv Boxing Night 4 in October 2015, where he defeated crack Burkinabe champion, Jules “Tyson” Kabore, in the fifth of their 10-round international challenge bout.

Rasheed, better known as Afonja Warrior, will on March 18 take on Sam Sheedy of Britain for the vacant Commonwealth middleweight crown at the Ponds Forge Arena, Sheffield, Yorkshire.

Abolaji came to stardom through GOtv Boxing Night, where he has featured in four editions.

He is currently the national and West African middleweight champion, with both titles won at the GOtv Boxing Night.

He defeated Ghana’s Adjei Sowah via third round knock at GOtv Boxing Night 6 to emerge the West African middleweight champion.

At GOtv Boxing Night 8, he defeated Sunny “King Hammer” Iyere to win the national title.

Confirming the fights, the General Secretary of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control, Remi Aboderin, said the development was an indication that Nigerian boxing has regained its verve.

Aboderin said this is due to the investment in the sport by GOtv, sponsors of GOtv Boxing Night; and Flykite Promotions, organizers of the event, for providing the springboard for Nigerian boxers, and the NBB of C, which has supplied the regulatory backbone.

