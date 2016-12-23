GOtv Boxing Night 10: Boxers talk tough

Ahead of the GOtv Boxing Night 10, holding on December 26, boxers billed to fight at the event have started talking tough.

The event, slated for the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos, will feature seven bouts.

Bothered by two losses to Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, Nurudeen “Prince” Fatai, former national lightweight champion, has boasted that his losing streak will end at the event.

Fatai was deposed as champion at GOtv Boxing Night 4.

“Joe Boy defeated me the first time was because I fought with an injury. He was lucky in the second fight. This time, he will be defeated,” he bragged. Responding to Fatai’s boast, Joe Boy described his opponent as a man whose career as a boxer has come to an end.

“I will beat him and pronounce him retired officially. I will also win the N1.5 million cash prize for the best boxer. I was voted the best boxer when I fought him and he looks like he is my lucky charm,’’ replied Joe Boy.

The West African light welterweight title bout coming up at the event has its own history, albeit a short one, of grudge.

Ghana’s Raphael “Iron King” Kwabena is seeking to unseat Nigeria’s Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi.

His conqueror won via a split decision at GOtv Boxing Night 9.

He said:“Fijabi will be on the canvas within a short time,’’ said Kwabena, whose claim was dismissed by the Nigerian as impotent.

“He will go back to Ghana wailing. This is a title fight, not a challenge contest and it will be treated as such.”

Dare “Fighting Machine” Oyewole, who is paired with Waidi “Skoro” Usman, the man to whom he lost his national title, will seek redemption.

The two boxers have also been exchanging words, with Oyewole saying the coming challenge duel will provide the platform to reclaim the title.

Another boxer spitting fire is fast rising light welterweight boxer, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, who boasted that his opponent is already defeated before the fight.

In the biggest fight of the night, Nigeria’s Stanley “Edo Boy” Eribo will confront Meshack Mwankemwa of Tanzania for the African Boxing Union welterweight title.

Smartboy had earlier boasted that Edo Boy will see hell and that the crowd at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos, will chant his name when he begins with the Nigerian.

The light heavyweight category will bring Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi face to face with Felix “Man Mopol” Igwe.

The last encounter between both was cancelled because of an injury to Man Mopol, something with which he has been repeatedly taunted by KB Godson, who said he feigned injury to avoid punishment in the ring.

Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, will be involved in a lightweight challenge contest with Prince “Lion” Nwoye.

The best boxer of at the event will win a cash prize of N1.5 million and the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

