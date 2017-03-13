Gordons, Zebrudayah light up latest episode of Globacom’s Professor Johnbull

Humour merchants – veteran Chika Okpala, aka Chief Zebrudaya, alias 4.30; and Godwin Komone, aka Gordons – are guest stars in this week’s episode of the Globacom-sponsored TV Drama Series, Professor Johnbull, which exposes the follies of extravagant ceremonies in the society.

In the new episode titled: “Expensive Ceremonies,” and billed for airing on NTA Network, NTA International on DSTV Channel 251 and NTA on StarTimes at 8.30pm on Monday (today), the bombastic scholar, Professor Johnbull, acted by a top Nollywood star, Kanayo O. Kanayo, condemns the spendthrift tendencies of people who go overboard while celebrating various milestones.

The Executive Producer of the sitcom said in a statement in Lagos on Monday: “Expensive Ceremonies, the latest episode of Professor Johnbull, is not just comical but touchy as it depicts in a very sublime manner, the vanity in spending a fortune on social ceremonies and the attendant holes such tendencies create in the pockets of the celebrants

“We cannot deny the fact that spending lavishly on ceremonies is more or less a given culture in the country. The ceremonies are in legion: birthday bash, wedding, naming, funeral, house warming, freedom parties and what have you. With the prevailing economic situation, no time can be more apt than now to sound a note of caution to all to be circumspect in the way they spend money on these ceremonies and that is exactly what Expensive Ceremonies intends to achieve.”

Other regulars of the sitcom such as Ufoma (Bimbo Akintola), Churchill (Jnr. Pope Odonwodo), Flash (Stephen Odimgbe) and Olaniyi (Yomi Fash-Lanso) will also feature on the programme.

After watching the humourous episode, viewers will be primed to determine what constitutes expensive ceremonies.

Other issues waiting to be determined at the end of the episode include: Who is impressed by expensive ceremonies? Should a man spend what he earns in a year on one ceremony that happens in a day? Does an expensive wedding party guarantee a successful married life? Is expensive ceremony an African thing?

The repeat broadcast of the episode will be aired on Friday at the same time and on the same channels.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.