GOC urges stakeholders to end communal clashes between Akwa Ibom, Cross River

The General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Adamu Baba Abubakar, on Sunday visited the scene of the communal crisis between Oku Iboko community of Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State and Ikot Effiong neighbourhood in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross Rivers State.

The visit to the scene was aimed at seeing things for himself and unraveling the causes of the conflict, the damage and destruction committed by the warring parties and to consult with the traditional and religious leaders, including youths of the areas, with a view to finding a lasting solution to the crisis.

Abubakar was conducted round the areas affected by the conflict.

A Police outpost, some houses, shops and vehicles were torched, burnt down or vandalized.

Abubakar also held a meeting with heads of security agencies and charged them to be more committed and proactive and not to allow a repeat of this obnoxious incident.

He said: “I was here on 21 January 2017.

“I am here again today for similar reason.

“This should not be allowed to happen again.

“We must show more commitment and concern and immediately evolve a workable solution to this perennial crisis that apparently requires more of a political than military solution.”

In a remark during the meeting, the Director of the Department of State Services in Cross River State, observed that the problem is not that of failure of preemptive intelligence, but the commitment and required will is lacking and urged that there is the need for relevant authorities and other stakeholders to urgently address the lingering crisis.

The Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Moses Ekpo, briefed the meeting on the causes of the conflict between the two warring communities.

Ekpo wondered why people living together peacefully for decades will now resort to and embrace this tragedy.

He further stated: “To us in Akwa Ibom State, it is a matter of great concern.

“As a government, we have done our part for talking to the other faction, with the view to dialogue and address the thorny issues.

“However, commensurate willingness from the other side appears to be lacking.

“We had also arranged a meeting with the other side when the crisis erupted in December 2016 and in January 2017, but received a message that it has been cancelled.”

Ekpo therefore appealed to the GOC to arrange a meeting of all stakeholders “for us to resolve this matter”.

He thanked the GOC, the heads of security agencies present and all the security personnel deployed to contain the crisis for their concern and extra sacrifices to the nation.

In a response, Abubakar assured Ekpo he has instantly instructed the Commander of 2 Brigade to liaise with the two states governments for an all inclusive stakeholders meeting possibly on February 19, 2017.

The GOC made it clear that security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Army, will attend the meeting only in observatory capacity.

The GOC was accompanied on the visit by the Commissioners of Police for Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers States, Don Awunah and Mohammed Hafiz respectively, as well as the State Directors of the DSS for both states.

