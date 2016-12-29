Go Round unveils coach for 2017

The management of Nigeria National League side, Go Round FC, has unveiled Caleb Esu as chief coach for the next football season.

Ngozi Elechi was with the club last season as head coach and has now been named the Technical Adviser, while Esu joins the team from Unicem Rovers and will assist Elechi as Chief coach.

Other members of the coaching crew are Okey Eluozo as trainer and Abiye Iyalla, who is goalkeeper coach.

The General Manager of Go Round FC, Soni Uboh, is optimistic that the team’s coaching crew is good enough to help them achieve their ambitions of playing in the top flight by 2018.

The Club President, Felix Obuah, told Go Round FC media that he had always given the General Manager a free hand to run the club.

Obuah said: “I do not mind where the players and coaches are coming from. When Soni brings somebody, I only ask if he is sure and when he tells me he is, I support him all the way.

“All I want is for him to deliver the Premier League ticket to me at the end of the season because I will not deny him any resource to ensure that we succeed every season we play.”

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.