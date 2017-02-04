Glo-sponsored CNN African Voices to feature Nigeria’s renowned chef

The Globacom-sponsored CNN African Voices will this week profile Nigeria’s celebrity cook, Gbubemi Fregene, widely known as Chef Fregz.

Chef Fregz’s uniqueness in the culinary business stemmed from his belief that to create great tasty meals, one needs a lot of love and passion.

This passion for cooking has seen him rising to the zenith of his profession in a very short time.

Thus in recognition of his remarkable achievements, Chef Fregz is being celebrated on this weekend’s edition of CNN African Voices.

The programme will be shown at 4.30pm on Saturday and at 12.30am and 7.30pm on Sunday.

There are further repeats at 11.30am on Monday and 5.30am on Tuesday.

In a press statement issued by Globacom in Lagos, the company said the chef would be one of the three celebrity guests to be featured on the show this weekend.

South Africa’s Puppeteer, Janni Younge, and Ugandan actress, Flavia Tusimme, are the other two guests.

Globacom said Chef Fregz will delight viewers with the story of his rise to stardom and how his passion for merging “creativity that is fresh and unbridled with elements of the budding youth culture and the world-class training he received at Le Cordon Bleu” enabled him to make every meal a truly unique culinary experience.

Born in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Chef Fregz attended the famous Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Institute in Paris, France, a school that produced world’s cuisine’s finest, including Gaston Acurio, Mario Batali, Simone Beck and David Burtka.

He has established a reputation in the industry as a young chef who has something new and different to offer.

On her part, South African puppeteer, Janni Younge, is a graduate of the French National School of Puppet Theatre, and has made a huge success of using movable dolls to entertain her audience.

Her work has been performed locally and internationally, helping her win laurels, including the Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Theatre and three Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards.

Janni has created and directed puppetry for artists and companies, including the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Bristol Old Vic.

The third guest, Flavia Tusimme, is a Ugandan actress, radio and television host, voice-over artist and author.

She has been a television presenter since she was a teenager.

She has been a VJ on Channel O and a presenter for Big Brother Africa in 2012.

Her awards include Silver award in the best mid-morning show category at the 2013 Radio and TV awards and Best Female Radio Personality – Uganda Entertainment Awards 2016.

