Glo monopolises new internet subscribers in October – NCC report

Latest information released by the Nigerian Communications Commission has indicated that Globacom was the only network that recorded an increase in its internet subscriber base in the month of October, 2016.

The regulator, in the Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for October, published on its website, indicated that the industry added 297,623 new internet subscribers in the month of October and all of the subscribers were added by Globacom.

The regulator indicated that the total number of internet users on the networks of the four major operators shrank by 378,015 from 93.5m in September to 93.1m in October.

During the period under review, Globacom grew its internet customer base to 27,185,552 million in October from 26,887,929 in September, that is, an increase of 297,623 subscribers.

The reverse was the case for MTN and Etisalat, which had reductions in the number of customers surfing the net on their network during the period. Airtel did not record any increase as its figures for the two months were the same.

According to the data, MTN had 32,464,779 million subscribers browsing the internet on its network in October, compared to the figure of 32,771,259 in September. Effectively, the operator recorded a decrease of 306,480 internet subscribers.

For Airtel, internet subscriber figure remained 18,832,238 million in October, as it was in September.

Like MTN, Etisalat had 14,693,492 million data customers in October, showing a loss of 369,158 compared to the 15,062,650 million users it recorded in the preceding month of September.

The data also revealed that the CDMA operators lost 13,664 internet users, as it recorded 38,309 in October compared to the 51,973 figure recorded in September.

It would be recalled that Globacom consolidated its lead in the data segment in October by launching 4G LTE network across Nigeria.

The advanced network avails its subscribers the opportunity to enjoy a much enhanced internet experience on the Globacom network.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.