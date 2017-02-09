Glo customers furious over poor network

Globacom customers in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Thursday decried the poor network they have been experiencing for over two weeks and urged the company to improve its connectivity for effective service delivery.

Some of the subscribers, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja, lamented that it had been “absolutely frustrating” making calls to their contacts.

Others also complained of difficulty of browsing using Globacom data service.

Matthew Umeh, an ICT Manager with Songal Health Trust, said his company had over 100 Glo official lines, adding that it had been challenging passing across information to staff members lately because of the poor network.

Umeh said: ““Where I am working and we have over 100 Glo official lines.

“The network has been off and on.

“You have places where you hardly get the network to call and some places you have network to call.

“The service has been fluctuating; I can’t say I have enjoyed it so far.

“I have also been to their office for over 30 minutes to resolve the issue, but nobody attended to me and I wonder if their customer service is working at all.

“It will be preferred it they sent out messages to their clients informing them of any challenges, while they resolve it rather than keeping us in the dark to suffer for their inefficiency.”

Umeh, however, said that if the problems lingered, he would consider porting the lines to another network.

Jide Samson, a student resident in Mpape, said the service in his area ‎was quite discouraging.

According to Samson, he has to rely on his second line for calls for the past one week.

He said: “For one week now, making calls on Glo lines have been a very big problem.

“My saving grace is that I have a second line which I use to make most of my calls for now till their service is better.”

Nneka Okeke, a public servant resident in Dutse, expressed her disappointment over the issue, adding that she had called the customer care number for assistance but nothing positive was done.

Okeke said: “There are some places you will go to and realise that their network is fair in that area, but in my house, the past one week has been a woeful story.

“Severally, I have tried calling the customer care line, but they will rather put me on hold for a very long time until I am frustrated.

“Glo should better do something to upgrade their network and services; if not this will be a time they will lose most customers to other networks.”

Bimbo Samuel, another user of the line resident in Kubwa, said most of her relatives and friends were Glo line users and communicating with her loved ones had been a problem.

Samuel noted that some of them were already switching to other networks, adding that they could not lose the chances of missing out vital communication with their contacts.

When NAN spoke with an official of Globacom service provider in Wuse 2, Abuja, he could not give a response to the challenges confronting their customers.

The official instructed that the NAN should write an official letter to the Human Resource Manager in the company’s headquarters in Lagos for an approval before he could comment on the issue.

