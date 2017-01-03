Gladys Olateru-Olagbegi: The honest judge exits, by Rotimi Akeredolu

It was indeed a shock and a personal pain for me to admit the demise of My Lord Justice Mrs. Gladys Olateru-Olagbegi OFR. Physically, the Nigerian Bar and Bench has lost one of its flag bearers. She was an Amazon of Justice who gave all her competence and abilities to engineer a society where Justice and Equity define human civilisation.

In conjunction with her peers, she contributed sincerity, timeliness, erudition, intellect, transparency, piety and credibility to the Bench where she served and retired as the Chief Judge of Ondo State. Throughout her 18 year tenure on the Bench, she administered law and justice with stoic dedication and a humanist face.

While on the Bench, she was purely a classical, neat and incorruptible judge. Her calmness, eloquence, brilliance and courage, particularly as Chief Judge of Ondo state will remain a reference point to all who seek honour and best practices from the highest zenith of the bench.

As a former colleague at the Bar, she left behind an indelible record of outstanding performance and dedication to duty, particularly with the Old Oyo State Judiciary which she served for many years as an officer and later rose to the enviable height as Director of Public Prosecution.

As a lawyer, she also served the Ibadan branch of the NBA with all her strength, energy and total being. Her tenure as an officer of the branch will be remembered for her record dedication and honesty.

Personally, I have lost a true, long standing friend, a comrade and a dedicated fellow parishioner at the All Saints Anglican Church Ibadan where we both served at the Altar. Also, being married to my brother, Professor (Prince) Solomon Olateru-Olagbegi of the illustrious Olagbegi royal family of Owo my home and place of birth, I have lost a dear sister and caring mother.

For both the Bar and the Bench, my Lord Gladys Olateru-Olagbegi OFR is now one of the heroes past whose labour must not be allowed to be in vain.

May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

. Akeredolu is the Ondo State Governor-Elect and former President of the Nigeria Bar Association.

