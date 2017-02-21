Giwa loses at Supreme Court

It would be recalled that on July 25, 2016, the Court of Appeal, Jos Judicial Division had thrown out Giwa’s case vacating the order of the Federal High Court of the same division that re-listed the case and restored earlier orders

The Supreme Court on Monday struck out two motions by Chris Giwa and his group seeking to stay the execution of the ruling of the Court of Appeal barring one Oba Maduabuchi from appearing before it on behalf of Giwa and his group, and the judgement of the same court vacating the orders of the Federal High Court re-listing the case and restoring the orders.

The prayers of Giwa, the Proprietor of Giwa FC of Jos, were to sustain his quest of leading the Nigeria Football Federation even after losing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland.

On Monday, Justices at Nigeria’s highest court were of the view that the said Maduabuchi cannot appear in the case until the ruling of the Court of Appeal refusing him audience is vacated.

The Supreme Court promptly struck out both applications despite Giwa’s lawyer’s withdrawal of the twin applications.

Giwa and a member of his group, Yahaya Adama, were both in court on Monday when the Supreme Court made the ruling.

