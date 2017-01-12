Gbenga Daniel mourns Kure

The immediate past Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has expressed shock over the news of the death of a former Governor of Niger State, Engineer Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure.

Daniel said Kure’s death has created a big vacuum in the political landscape of Nigeria.

In his condolence message to the wife of the deceased, Senator Zainab Kure, he described the late Governor Kure as a peace-loving, courageous, progressive politician and one of the influential leaders in Niger State politics who served and played his roles outstandingly in various capacities.

According to the former governor, late Kure was one accomplished politician whose legacies will remain relevant for a long time to come.

Otunba Daniel then offered his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family, the people of Nupe Kingdom, the Niger State Government and those who share in the grief of the loss of the great politician and asked Almighty Allah to grant him a peaceful rest and patience for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.