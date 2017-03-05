Gata’s goal earns ABS FC victory over Katsina United

Adeshina Gata scored to help Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club of Ilorin beat Katsina United FC 1-0 in a 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League fixture on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Match Day 12 fixture was played at the Kwara Stadium Complex in Ilorin.

Gata, who had a good game, scored the lone goal in the 25th minute of the match to earn his side the maximum three points.

The hosts started the game brightly when Samuel Oyedeji almost put them in the lead with just 27 seconds on the clock, after his bicycle kick went over the bar.

Katsina United stood firm in the midfield to curtain the free-flowing play of ABS FC as they challenged for every ball.

But the hosts persisted and Gata followed up after two blocked shots to score the only goal of the game.

Chukwuebuka Anaekwe had fired a shot at goal which was blocked by a Katsina United defender, with Oyedeji following up the blocked shot to shoot again.

The new rebound found a well-positioned Gata who beat the offside trap to score.

The game’s second stanza was a more physical contest as the visitors tried to equalise while the hosts defended with everything to win the game.

Speaking after the match, coach of Katsina United, Baldwin Bazuaye, said both teams had a good game and gave a good account of themselves.

Bazuaye said: “ABS FC are a sound team. We played against them in the NNL Super 4.

“We didn’t play well in the first half, but we came out better in the second half.

“It is just because of one or two mistakes we made. I and my colleagues will work on this.”

His ABS FC counterpart, Henry Makinwa, said he was delighted his team won because the most important issue to him were the three points.

Mainwa said: “We are working hard to see our players scoring goals. I’m working every day to improve them.

“I am happy about my players’ performance today, but we always want to do more.

“Our visitors played a very good game. We should have scored more, but they denied us this opportunity because they have a good team too.”

NAN reports that the Ilorin-based side now have 20 points from 11 games and will travel to Sagamu on Sunday to take on hosts Remo Stars FC.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.