Fury’s boxing return plans threatened

Controversial heavyweight Tyson Fury has suffered a setback in his plan to return to the ring.

The UK Anti-Doping hearing involving Fury has been postponed due to a potential conflict of interest involving a member of its panel.

A date to revisit the hearing has yet to be confirmed, which comes as a blow to former world champion Fury, who had planned to return to action on July 8.

The hearing, which was expected to end this week, was due to rule on allegations Fury and his cousin and fellow heavyweight Hughie Fury tested positively for nandrolone in 2015, the Daily Mail reported.

The duo deny using the anabolic steroid and the 28-year-old Tyson Fury had been hoping to be cleared to gain the return of his boxing licence, leading to his first fight since November 2015 when he beat Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles.

Promoter Frank Warren described the situation as ridiculous to Press Association Sport.

‘It’s gone on and on. It’s been over their heads for two years. This is crazy.

“It’s people’s lives on hold, and it’s wrong,” Warren said.

