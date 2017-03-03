Fuji Music veteran ‘K1 De Ultimate’ clocks 60

Foremost Nigerian musician, K1 De Ultimate, acclaimed to have introduced the Fuji music genre to the sounds of keyboards, saxophones and guitars, clocked 60 years on Friday.

Born on March 3, 1957, Olasunkanmi Wasiu Ayinde Marshal is popularly addressed by fans as K1.

He started his music career at tender age, and by 15, he had won various local music competitions.

He later became a member of the popular Ayinde Barrister band, the Supreme Fuji Commanders from 1975 to 1979.

K1 released his first solo album “Abode Mecca” in 1979 and the iconic hit ‘Talazo 84’ in 1984, which launched him into stardom.

He started his global music tour between North America and Europe in 1984, a feat he continued annually over the years.

In 1996, he delivered the first Fuji performance ever at the World Of Music, Arts and Dance in the UK, an international festival that celebrates the world’s many forms of music, arts and dance.

K1 also won the Headies Hall Of Fame and the City People Lifetime Achievement Award.

