FTAN wants FG to be proactive in releasing 2017 festivals calendar

Ayo Olumoko, the Deputy President of Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria, South West Zone, on Monday called on the Federal Government to be proactive in the release of 2017 Festivals Calendar.

Olumoko, also a Festival Manager and a Consultant, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that such step would enable festival practitioners and investors to plan ahead.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, had said on December 29 that the 2017 festival calendar would be released early this year.

Olumoko urged the ministry to work collectively with Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation for the collation of the festivals across the country.

Olumoko said: “Although it is the responsibility of the NTDC to collate and prepare calendar of festivals, the ministry can also take part in the action plans.”

The expert said that the calendar would guide the practitioners and festival managers on how to package and market Nigeria festival period to the international tourists.

He said: “The calendar will assist to attract more tourists and enable them to plan their trips around the festivals.

“This is one of the avenues to attract global visitors to festivals in the country and make it a viable entity.”

According to Olumoko, the best way the government can achieve this is to work closely with the private sectors to make the festivals attractive to both local and foreign tourists.

He added that another way government could leapfrog the major events to the top cadre of global festivals was to train festivals manager/administrators.

He said: “The training will enable them to package the festivals well to international standard and also to bring out the best and the full potentials in them.

“The festivals will not just be like a street carnival but a source of economic empowerment for the people.

“It will also boost our foreign exchange earnings, create jobs and also have positive impacts on the host community.”

Olumoko mentioned some of the festivals that needed urgent government attention for promotions as Osun-Osogbo Festival, Calabar Carnival, Arungugu, Eyo and Abuja carnival.

He expressed optimism that if all the necessary measures were considered and put in place, Nigerian festivals would be listed among the top five festivals in the world.

Olumoko said festivals fostered love and unity among the people living in the host communities and also bring about national integrations.

NAN.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.