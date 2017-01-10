FRSC warns motorists against obtaining driving license by proxy

The Federal Road Safety Commission on Monday warned motorists against obtaining driving license by proxy either from touts or other miscreants parading themselves as driving license agents.

Samuel Obayemi, the Zonal Commanding Officer of FRSC in Enugu, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the commission would deal with any driver with fake or cloned driving license.

Obayemi, who is in-charge of Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States, urged motorists in the South East to obtain genuine licenses from designated offices in the area.

He said the commission had long stopped issuing license by proxy since the individual license seeker must undergo bio-metric capturing, which involved his face and 10-finger print.

Obayemi said: “I think we have always insisted in FRSC that to obtain your driving license go to any of our driving license centres; that is the authentic place where you can get your genuine driving license.

“There is no motorist or driver, who doesn’t know that you don’t drive a vehicle without a valid driving license.

“If you are on the road without a valid drivers’ license; then, you are there illegally and if you are caught, the law will take its full course.

“I want to advise people that for 2017; they should please go and obtain their drivers’ license from a recognised FRSC driving license centre.

“By the time you give anybody money to do a license for you; the license you get will be a fake driving license.

“You don’t do license by proxy; you have to be present and tomb print your 10 fingers before you know that you are obtaining a genuine driving license.”

The zonal commanding officer also noted that a valid driving license had other usable benefits especially as a means of identification in public offices and places.

He said: “A valid driving license can be used and be useful in banking transactions and hospitals, if there is need to indicate blood group and genotype as well as other public uses.”

