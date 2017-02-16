Fresh Boko Haram attacks: Borno group sends SOS to military

The Abuja Branch of Uba Emirate Development Association has called on the military to deploy troops to Askira, Rumirgo, Mussa and Lassa to contain Boko Haram attacks within the Emirate in Borno State.

According to the group, Boko Haram terrorists displaced from Sambisa forest have moved to Uba Emirate area and they have been attacking town and villages.

Also, the group called for relief materials to be sent urgently to cater for the needs of displaced persons in the area.

This call was made in an SOS signed by Brigadier General DB Shaljaba (rtd), the Chairman, Abuja branch of the Association.

According to Shaljaba: “The recent development of the security situation in Southern Borno in general and Askira/Uba LGA in particular (UBA Emirate) has become precarious hence the cry for quick intervention.

“The success recorded after the capture and destruction of the Sambisa forest by the military, no doubt has given our people some respite and relative peace and security in the region that gave our people hope to return to our destroyed homes.

“However, those insurgents that managed to escape from the military onslaught have found cover in the thick terrain area of Southern Borno, especially between Danboa, Chibok, Askira and Lassa environs.

“Last week, the attack on Mussa has resulted in the displacement of thirteen (13) villages in the general area of Uba Emirate. The villages include; Izge, Kumardza, Yaza, Dagu, Kilakaisa, Kong, Pubum, Bagajau, Buwe, Multafu, Yafa, Kavili and Dzodzoma.

“The Boko Haram (insurgents) have dominated this villages and are terrorizing the inhabitants again. As a result the villagers from Mussa down to sambisa and from Izge have been deserted, living only few disabled and aged persons behind.

“These unstable security situations in our area desire further, a quick and systematic approach of intervention by the military, Government of Borno State and relevant Non-Governmental organizations including donor Agencies.”

The statement noted that efforts have been made to draw the attention of the Borno State Government to come to the aid of the people.

The group also acknowledged that “the Deputy Governor has paid a visit to Lassa and has donated some food items to the displaced persons. We remain grateful for this gesture.”

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.