LATEST NEWS:
04. June 2017 LAGOS STATE25°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
TheEagleJune 3, 20172min0

Related Articles

FootballSport

Breaking: Ronaldo hands Real Madrid Champions League trophy, sets record

Sport

Adeleye emerges athletes’ rep on AFN board

FootballSport

Onyekuru confirms Arsenal offer

Sport

David Haye sacks trainer

FootballSport

Nice joins Onyekuru chase

FootballSport

CAF Confederation Cup: KCCA sink Rivers United

Adverts
FootballSport

French Open: Murray ousts Del Potro

Andy Murray has produced one of his best performances of 2017 in beating Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets in the French Open third round.

The world number one has struggled for much of the year, but he was superb in dismantling former US Open champion Del Potro by a 7-6 7-5 6-0 scoreline.

There is still much work ahead of Murray as he tries to remain at the top of the world rankings, but this was a step in the right direction ahead of a meeting with either John Isner or Karen Khachanov.

The first set will go down in Roland Garros folklore as the pair battled it out for 84 minutes, with Murray going down a break early in the match before retrieving it as Del Potro served for the set.

Both players then had set points in an epic tie-break before Murray eventually edged it 10-8, and it proved decisive for the remainder of the match.

Murray failed to serve out the second set at the first time of asking but after immediately breaking the Argentine again, he moved closer to the last 16.

The third was plain sailing for the 30-year-old who had broken the spirit of his opponent, and although Del Potro almost prevented the bagel in the final game of the contest, Murray hit back to run out a deserving winner.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousDavid Haye sacks trainer

nextOnyekuru confirms Arsenal offer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Six killed as terrorists attack London again

How we’ll raise N5 from imported products for road maintenance – Senate + Template

Breaking: NJC directs Ademola, five other suspended judges to resume duties

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.