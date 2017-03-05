Four policemen die in accident

Four policemen have been confirmed dead in an accident in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The accident occurred on Sunday while the policemen were on patrol duty.

According to available information, the accident occurred along Isiwu Road, Imota in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Five policemen were on board in a Nissan frontier van with registration number NPF 409 D when the accident occurred at about 1pm.

The van was said to have been hit by a 911 tipper lorry with no registration number, with the driver fleeing the scene.

The two vehicles were driving in opposite directions when the accident occurred.

Three of the policemen, The Eagle Online learnt, died on the spot.

An ASP and Inspector, who sustained serious injuries, were rescued and rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

The Inspector was said to have died in LASUTH.

The spokesman of the Command, Olarinde Famous-Cole, advised the public to come forward with any useful information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of the fleeing driver.

Famous-Cole equally urged Lagosians to be very cautious and alert while driving.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.