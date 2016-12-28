Four killed in Delta auto crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps in Delta State said on Wednesday four persons died during the Yuletide in an auto crash.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Rindom Kunven, told the News Agency of Nigeria that a fatal crash claimed two males and two females while three were seriously injured.

He said the incident occurred some two kilometres after Isele-Azagba and was caused by over speeding which resulted in loss of control.

Kunven, who said the vehicle was marked AAA 946 CK, added that the corpses of the victims had already been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre morgue.

He, however, said the crashes recorded during the Yuletide had reduced greatly as a result of the strategies put in place by the FRSC.

Kunven said that measures were still in place to reduce the rate of crashes, adding that patrols would be intensified between Asaba and Agbor.

NAN.

