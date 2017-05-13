Four die as bomb blast rocks University of Maiduguri

Three suicide bombers were killed when they attempted to infiltrate the Department of Works of the University of Maiduguri in Borno State.

The incident occurred at 1.10am on Saturday.

A security guard at the University was also killed from the explosions.

Meanwhile, the corpses have being evacuated by rescuers from the National Emergency Management Agency and the Borno State Emergency Management Agency.

PRNigeria said it gathered that the university authorities and security agencies would provide more updates on the attack.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.